Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby Union

Nelson Mandela was once quoted that he never lost - he either won or he learned.

The lessons are still out there for the St John's Whanganui Metro teams heading into pivotal games for their Manawatu club seasons on Saturday, after defeats in the second round last weekend.

In the Colts division, Metro caught a little bit of backlash from title favourites Feilding Yellows being upset by Dannevirke Sports Club in their opening game, although they would rue several key errors in a 24-12 loss which was the debut for most of the players on Cooks Gardens.

Advertisement

Down 12-0 at halftime, Metro struck back with two rapid tries to level the score.

Young prospect Francisco Field scored his fourth try in two games, while at the other end of the scale, prop Andy van der Brooke finally dotted down, after several years with the team, from a short-range pick-and-go.

However, the Yellows had learned from the previous weekend, when they blew a 19-5 lead after putting on all their bench players, only to lose 21-19 to Danniverke SC.

Two more tries with a conversion by the visitors whisked the game away.

"They set the benchmark for this grade," said Metro coach Mark Cosford.

"We had them out wide, but the last pass let us down, we left four tries out there.

"Then there was holding on when we should have passed it.

"We couldn't keep the pressure on, we needed to move it and stretch them."

Advertisement

Brought "back down to earth" by the loss after their opening game 61-8 flogging of Feilding Old Boys,

Metro have to get themselves right as they head to Dannevirke on Saturday to face the home side, who comfortably accounted for College Old Boys 49-12 to be the only team with two wins.

With Metro likewise banking on four to five competition points against Old Boys, a win on Saturday could lock in their playoff chances for the shortened season.

"We've got to really nail this week, and hopefully we can and go up top of the ladder," said Cosford.

In the Prue Christie Cup, the Metro Women made a good comeback of their own from 27-5 down against Bush Sports Club in Pahiatua, before the experience of the home side shone through in the 39-17 defeat.

"We're playing against girls who are more experienced ... eight of them have been around since 2010, I coached them," said Metro coach Tama Te Patu.

Advertisement

For example, at the after match function, the Bush players seemed surprised most of the Metro side were sipping soft drinks.

It's not that they're teetotallers; it's just only about three members of the weekend's playing group were old enough to purchase alcohol.

In the game, hooker Kimberly Hunt was driven across for a double, while flanker Hollyrae Mete got the third try.

Mete had been named the back-of-the-game the weekend before, while the forward-of-the-game played in the backline this weekend.

Te Patu said that was the reality of some players not being able to commit to both training sessions, and having different line ups every week.

"That will be a bugbear right throughout the season that I can see.

Advertisement

"It's hard to teach the fundamentals they need to know in the short time we have."

At training, Te Patu has been doing basic catch-and-pass drills with the intended backs for each game, while prop and Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua takes the forwards.

With Saturday's match possibly their best chance for a good result – playing likewise winless Linton RC in their first home game on Cooks Gardens - Te Patu wanted a really solid week of preparation, with no "mollycoddling" by the support staff.

"I don't want girls to pull away to see we're not gelling.

"We have to get back to serious stuff in our coaching. If it was 'just a game', we wouldn't have to commit to practice.

"Te Patu have confirmed a couple of post-season fixtures for the side – both rematches against Bush SC and Taranaki's Southern RC.

Advertisement

Both Metro games on Saturday are scheduled to kickoff at 1pm.