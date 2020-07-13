Former Scottish international turned Sky Sport rugby commentator Brendan Laney has seemingly used a profanity during a televised First XV match at the weekend.

Invercargill-born Laney, dubbed "Chainsaw" throughout his playing career, was calling the match between St Andrew's and Christchurch Boys' High School, the curtain-raiser to the Super Rugby Aotearoa contest between the Crusaders and the Blues at Orangetheory Stadium, when he appeared to drop an f-bomb.

The incident occured just over five minutes into the second half, when Boys' High were awarded a penalty in a good field position, but elected to kick to the corner to turn the pressure on the St Andrew's defence. The kick wasn't executed well, however, and instead went over the dead ball line.

"Well, he's f****d that up completely," Laney seemingly said. "He's kicked it dead."

Advertisement

A long pause followed, before the 46-year-old former utility back added: "He's really mucked that up."

Sky Sport commentator Brendan Laney (inset) has denied swearing during the game between St Andrew's (pictured) and Christchurch Boys'. Photos / Photosport and Getty

At the time, Boys' High trailed by 10 points with just under half an hour left in the game. Boys' High were able to close the gap to five points but the St Andrew's defence held strong down the stretch to close out a 24-19 win.

Sky Sport told the Herald Laney denies swearing.

"We've looked into this at some length and spoken with Brendan ... and the wider production team.

"Laney is adamant that he did not curse, and that he said 'mucked up'.

"Brendan is upset this has happened – not so much for him, but for the young man who has been caught up in an unfair online discussion."

Laney represented Scotland between 2001 and 2004, playing 20 matches for the national side and posting 141 points. He was rushed into the Scottish side soon after moving over from New Zealand to join Edinburgh, after playing for Otago and the Highlanders from 1997-2001.