Otago Boys High First XV star Semisi Taeiloa has scored one of the most sensational tries you'll see all season.

Playing at No 8 for Otago Boys against John McGlashan College on Saturday, Taeiloa picked up the ball from a scrum and incredibly fended off nine defenders on a barnstorming 50 metre run to the line.

Despite one commenter joking that Taeiloa was playing "in the wrong age group", such was the ease at which he palmed off would-be tacklers - this was no mismatch, as the try was a pivotal one in Otago Boys' eventual 29-21 victory.

King's High School leads the Otago Premier Schools competition along with the unbeaten Southland Boys' High School.

OTAGO PREMIER SCHOOLS RESULTS

John McGlshan College 21 v Otago Boys High 29

King's High School 43 v Mt Aspiring College 3

Southland Boys High 43 v Dunstan High 10

Waitaki Boys 15 v St Kevin's College 56

Wakatipu High 7 v Otago Boys 2nd XV 12

South Otago High 33 v Otago Combined Co-Ed 31