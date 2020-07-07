The Gallagher Chiefs Super Rugby Aotearoa season is all but over after a disappointing display against fellow strugglers the Hurricanes with round one of the revamped rugby season over.

The Hurricanes' 25-18 win over the Chiefs leaves the Waikato side at the bottom of the table with not a single win and questions being raised over what exactly has happened to a side that had been contesting the Super Rugby league prior to Covid-19.

After watching his side fall to their fourth straight defeat, despite enjoying a one-man advantage for 25 minutes in the second half after Hurricanes lock Scott Scrafton copped his second yellow card, Warren Gatland complained about where Barrett took his kick.

"The penalty on halftime was probably 10 metres forward from where it should have been but that's us at the moment. We've got to take our opportunities," Gatland told the NZ Herald.

Advertisement

"In those moments we just need to make sure we get some clarity. It's an easy one to say 'that's not the mark it's 10 metres back'. We saw a situation last night where there was a penalty and try scored from a forward pass. We need to make sure our communication is better.

"It was a great kick and he kicked one in the warm-up from about 60 metres but that wasn't where the mark was from. We've got to make sure we get those things right because they are big moments in the game."

The Chiefs now have a one week bye to lick their wounds before a home game against the Hurricanes on July 19.

They will be unable to contest the top side of the league, but could cause a few upsets during the remainder of the season.