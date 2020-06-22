Black Fern and Kiwi Ferns duel international Honey Hireme is used to crossing codes but she crossed teams over the weekend under New Zealand Rugby's new Game On initiative.

Hireme shared images on social media of playing for both Otorohanga and Putaruru club sides on Saturday, running out in a half each for both clubs.

"I actually debuted for Otorohanga women's rugby team and my home team Putaruru on Saturday. Thanks to the new "game on" rules was happy to fill in for Oto for the 1st half but couldn't wait to get that Blue jersey on for the 2nd half," Hireme posted on Twitter.

The new Game On initiative is to ensure fewer games are cancelled due to low numbers on game day.

"The rugby match will play under the Game On approach if a team has 15 and/or fewer players or doesn't have enough front-rowers," the New Zealand Rugby website says.

"Agreement must be reached with teams and match officials prior to the match starting, however, teams are encouraged to agree on the Game On options in the days leading up to match day."