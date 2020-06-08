Sam Cane has admitted that he spilt the beans about being named the new All Blacks captain to teammate Dane Coles during the three months when he was meant to keep it a secret.

Speaking to new Blues signing Dan Carter on his Facebook video series Kickin' It, Cane spoke about the moment he was told by Ian Foster that he was going to succeed Kieran Read as All Blacks captain, saying the hardest part was not telling anyone.

"There's no real special story. I suppose the hardest part was keeping it a secret because I found out back in February," Cane said.

"Ian Foster, he'd been newly-appointed All Blacks coach a few months earlier, and I knew he'd been around to a couple of the other senior All Blacks to just catch up and chew the fat, and maybe digest a bit of last year's World Cup and the All Blacks environment and where he sees it going forward.

"He came around to my place and sat down over a coffee and had some good conversations and then it was right at the end, just as he was about to leave. He just said he'd like me to be captain and asked what I thought about that.

"Obviously I was really taken back because I didn't see it coming. I just thought he was coming around to chat footy. But obviously it's a massive honour and a huge privilege. I can only liken it to the feeling of when you first get told you're an All Black, it sort of just blows you away."

Cane said he immediately told his wife and shared the news with his parents a few weeks later in person.

"As soon as Fozzie drove out the driveway I went and told Harriet. My wife Harriet, she was pretty stoked, she started bouncing up and down and was pretty happy for me.

"I held out [telling my parents] and it was pre-season and I went out for dinner with mum and dad and told them in person which was pretty cool to be able to see their reaction face to face."

Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

However, the other person to find out almost two months before the rest of the country was his All Blacks teammate Coles after a Super Rugby game.

"Other than that I didn't tell anyone until my old mate Dane Coles after we played the Hurricanes hits me up face to face and says 'have you talked to Fozzie yet?'

"I was like I can't lie to his face so I had to tell him. I said keep your mouth shut, which is easier said than done for Colesy."

Carter, who could be lining up against the new All Blacks skipper this season, praised Cane's leadership.

"As someone that has played alongside you, it was only a matter of time," Carter said. "The amount of respect and mana you have from your teammates is second to none and that's a hugely important part of leadership and that All Blacks captaincy."