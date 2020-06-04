Dunedin could claim a world-first next week — the first top-class live sporting event with spectators since Covid-19 shut down global sport.

Tickets could go on sale at 4.30pm on Monday for the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Highlanders and the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, June 13.

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set to announce on Monday whether the country will move to Level 1 two days later, there is hope fans will then be able to buy tickets to the game.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said there was real excitement about getting fans into the stadium.

"We could be the first live sporting event in the world so you've got to be excited about that.

"Of course we have to wait until Monday and see what the Prime Minister says, but if we get the go-ahead, then that would be great."

"This could be a history-making, world-first event, the first of its kind since the pandemic.

"It's bloody exciting for Dunedin, the stadium and for the Highlanders.

"We are getting ready for the tickets to go on sale at 4.30pm on Monday and have been in touch with all our sponsors and members who are pretty excited about it."

He was expecting a big crowd.

"Anecdotally, from the people I have been talking to, everyone is really hanging out for the game.

"Between stadium members and our members we have about 7500 and they are really looking forward to something like this.

"We've had all those weeks when you had to spend time with just your family, not able to do much. Now I think everyone wants to go back out and be part of a big event."

The game was scheduled to start at 5.05pm but could change to a later kick-off.

Kick-offs were moved forward so teams could fly straight back after the game but that could change if the alert level was changed too.