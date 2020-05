By Alex McLeod for RugbyPass.com

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has returned from lockdown in peak condition and recorded a personal best in a fitness test at the Blues' first training session ahead of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

It's been more than two months since the Blues played their last match against the Lions at Eden Park on March 14 after Super Rugby was suspended due to international travel restrictions enforced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The five New Zealand franchises resumed training today and Barrett quickly caught the eye for the Blues in a fitness test known as the Bronco.

Our 'Backs Bubble' came in this morning to tear up the Bronco fitness test.



8 PB's were set including a new club record 🔥🔥🔥#BluesAllDay #BlueEverywhere pic.twitter.com/m7suEg0L5w — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) May 18, 2020

The drill, which is used as a measurement of aerobic endurance, sees players run shuttles of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres five times over as quickly as possible.

After having cleared a contactless temperature check from team doctor James McGarvey, all members of the Blues' self-described 'Backs Bubble' embarked on the gut-busting test in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

Barrett set a personal best in his first fitness test with the Blues. Photo / Blues.

The Blues claimed that eight personal bests were set during the drill, with new playmaking recruit Barrett leading the pack with a rapid time of four minutes and 12 seconds in what the franchise indicated was a new club record.

Beauden Barrett has NOT been sitting on couch for last seven weeks. He recorded a PB in first post-lockdown fitness test today. 😓@BluesRugbyTeam — Patrick McKendry (@patmck6) May 18, 2020

By comparison, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw's best time in the 1.2km test was four minutes 56 seconds, according to rugbysmart.co.nz.

"PB [personal best], mate, always happy with a PB," a short-breathed Barrett said at the finish line. "I don't know how much kicking I'll be doing after this, though."

Barrett, who is still yet to make his Blues debut after transferring from the Hurricanes on a four-season deal last year, was closely followed by halfback Jono Ruru, who completed the drill just two seconds after the two-time World Rugby player of the year.

Elsewhere, the Crusaders returned to training in Christchurch, with numerous players telling Newshub of their excitement to be back in action upon arrival at the club's training ground.

"I have young children at home so it's been awesome to spend some quality time with them," loose forward Whetu Douglas said.

"I'm loving this though – been excited all morning and been here a couple of hours waiting to get in.

"It's good to be back."

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off on June 13 when the Highlanders host the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission