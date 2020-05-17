All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara has posted a video on social media of an emotional lockdown reunion.

Perenara shared the video of getting the chance to hug his niece after being separated due to level three Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"7 weeks without being able to hug my family was tough. Getting my first hug with my niece this week makes me appreciate the small moments we take for granted," Perenara posted.

New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams were all expected to be back at training today as they prepare for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

While the rest of the rugby world remains in Covid-19 lockdown, the New Zealand competition kicks off on June 13 when the Highlanders play the Chiefs in Dunedin. The following day, Perenara's Hurricanes side take on the Blues in the first week of the eight-week competition