Utility back Kurtley Beale is joining French rugby club Racing 92 on a two-year deal from next season.

Racing 92 announced in a video posted to its social media channels that Beale and fellow Wallaby Luke Jones would be joining after the Australian season.

The 31-year-old Beale will remain eligible to play for Australia under a deal that allows long-serving Wallabies to be selected from foreign clubs.

All rugby has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic but some competitions are planning restarts.

Beale and his New South Wales Waratahs teammates are likely to play in a five-team domestic competition involving Australia's three other Super Rugby franchises and the Perth-based Western Force starting in July.

He has played 92 tests in a variety of roles, including starts at flyhalf, fullback, center and wing, since his debut as a replacement against Wales in 2009.

Beale was voted Australia's player of the year in 2011 and has been involved in three Rugby World Cup campaigns.

The two-year stint in France will be his second in Europe following a season with the England-based Wasps in 2017.