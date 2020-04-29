Auckland Rugby is offering financial support and other assistance to its community clubs struggling due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement released this morning, Auckland Rugby, which is known to have deep financial reserves, has offered the following help:

- Each club is eligible to apply for the Covid-19 support package to ensure they can focus on returning to play.

- Clubs may apply for a further hardship fund for additional help above the club support grant.

Advertisement

- Further "capability" support will be made available to assist clubs in a range of areas within the club.

Auckland team before kick off of last year's Mitre 10 Cup semifinal. Photo / Photosport

While clubs have already collected subscriptions for a season which has yet to start, the lack of bar takings – a big provider of income – has been a huge blow for balance sheets.

To mitigate against that, clubs are able to apply for an initial support grant and a further hardship fund if required. Support in other areas is also available, Auckland Rugby said in a statement which may provoke envy among clubs around New Zealand.

Auckland Rugby chairman Stu Mather said: "Over the past 20 years, Auckland Rugby has built a healthy balance sheet along with a strong level of reserves. This has enabled us to create a support package for our clubs that will go towards ensuring their doors will be able to reopen come a return-to-play decision."

The latest advice to heads of rugby at secondary schools is that limited trainings will be able to commence at Level 2, providing there is physical distancing. All forms of rugby, including games, can return at Level 1.