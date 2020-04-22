Bakkies Botha was never one to back down from a fight. When things got rough on the park, the former Springboks enforcer would often be fought in the midst of the scuffle.

His confrontational style of play saw him at the centre of a number of incidents on the paddock, and he was handed his fair share of time on the sidelines with suspensions. In 2010, he was banned for nine weeks for headbutting All Blacks halfback Jimmy Cowan at Eden Park.

Speaking to Midi Olympique, Botha said he knew exactly the kind of player he was.

"The other day, during a charity dinner, a former Springbok coach told me that I was born to hurt others," Botha said.

"It's true, on the field, I liked to see fear in the eyes of my opponents."

On the incident with Cowan, Botha said if he were to be in the same situation in a game today, he would have reacted to same way.

Bakkies Botha takes down Jimmy Cowan before headbutting him during the 2010 Tri-Nations. Photo / Getty Images

"That day in Auckland I was battling with Cowan following a kick. I was faster than him. I had passed him and he pulled me by the shirt to slow me down. When I caught up with him ten metres away, I made him understand that I hadn't liked it … I hate injustice," he said.

"It's not something I'm proud of. I kind of dropped the Springboks that day. And Jimmy Cowan won the mini-battle. But I would react in exactly the same way today… it's still the fault of the No9. They talk too much and know better than anyone how to get you out of the game."

Botha was recently awarded the No 9 spot on a list of the 10 hardest rugby players who ever lived, compiled by Welsh great Graham Price. Botha was ranked alongside some familiar names, with All Blacks Colin Meads, Frank Oliver, Buck Shelford and Jerry Collins at 4, 5, 7 and 8 respectively.

The list was headlined by a trio of French forwards; prop Gerard Cholley (1), lock Michel Palmie (2) and lock Alain Esteve (3), who all played in the 1970s.

Bakkies Botha gets into a scuffle in the Springboks' match against Fiji at the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

"They wore moustaches, big headbands around their ears. They always had their eyes closed by a swollen black eye. They couldn't see anything," Botha said of those who topped the list.

"I would have dreamed of playing in the French championship of the 80s. It was terrible. If you took a hit, you had to give it back.

"Today, things have changed. We leave the field for a black eye. Player safety is obviously a priority, but hey, me at the time when I played, I liked when the context hardened. I liked it when the fight got wilder."

Botha played in 85 tests for the Springboks from 2002-2014, helping them to a World Cup title in 2007.

After making 100 appearaces for the Bulls at Super Rugby level from 2002-2011, Botha took his game to France helping the powerful Toulon club dominate the local and European scene.

He told Midi Olympique he felt comfortable in France.

"French rugby, I love it. It is the most brutal rugby I have ever played."