All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga was filmed training with Crusaders team mates near their team base in Christchurch this morning, showing blatant disregard for New Zealand's Level Four lockdown rules.

A witness told Newshub it was obvious the group of Crusaders knew each other as they proceeded to pass and kick the ball between them at a park.

"We're all struggling through this lockdown," the witness told Newshub. "And none of us particularly want to be doing it, but we know it's the best thing to do. I was disappointed before I realised who they were."

READ MORE:

• UK critic Stephen Jones rates 1995 All Blacks 'the best rugby team of all time'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Peter FitzSimons' dire warning for Rugby Australia

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle in reported diabolical staff address

• Coronavirus: New Zealand's Super Rugby substitute takes another blow

Advertisement

The Crusaders confirmed to Newshub that Mo'unga was one of the players, from three seperate bubbles, who was involved.

r/:Coronavirus: Crusaders players caught breaking lockdown rules https://t.co/zG0sNDG3vn — Jonny Van FugleMugle (@JVanFM) April 6, 2020

Mo'unga took to Instagram earlier today to announce he's expecting a baby daughter later this year, hailing his wife Sophie for being a "trooper" through the first half of the pregnancy.

"They were looked at by everyone in the park getting the side eye," the witness told Newshub.

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge agreed the players were in the wrong and confirmed he'd reprimanded those involved.

"They shouldn't have been at the same location," Mansbridge told Newshub. "It wasn't planned and they should know better.

"I have spoken to those involved, and will reinforce that again tonight."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday urged Kiwis to continue to follow the level 4 rules and said those that continued to flout them were "idiots".

Observing the trajectories overseas had helped the Government to decide to "go hard and go early", Ardern said.

Advertisement

"Be proud of your efforts that you have all made. It is making a difference. Now is the time though to remain focused, to not let up.

"It improves our chances of getting out of this alert level."

‌