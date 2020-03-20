World Rugby has postponed its remaining world sevens series tournaments and canceled the world under-20 championship which was to be hosted in northern Italy.

The sevens tournaments were to be played in May: The London men's, Langford women's in Canada, and Paris combined. They were postponed provisionally to September.

The Hong Kong and Singapore tournaments in April have already been moved to October.

The Olympic Games repechage qualifying tournament in June is under review, as World Rugby talks with the IOC about the qualifying process.

Advertisement

The junior worlds were to be held in June and July.

Also, the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Rugby, England, has been closed to the end of May.

-AP