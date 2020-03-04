A tiny town in the Taranaki is set to be overrun with rugby fans with All Blacks and Blues superstar Beauden Barrett reportedly set to make his long-awaited return to the game there in April.

Rohotu, with a declared population of just 252 in the 2013 census, and its Coastal Rugby Club will welcome Barrett to their fold on April 4, according to a report from Newshub.

Barrett is on sabbatical from the game. His last match was in the All Blacks' bronze medal playoff against Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Coronavirus threat forces postponement of Super Rugby fixture

• Rugby: Blues change Super Rugby fixture due to coronavirus impact on Sunwolves' schedule

• Super Rugby: The winners and losers from week five

• Rugby: How the Stormers can create Super Rugby history this weekend

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has reportedly expressed frustration about being sidelined and is eager to play.

Coast Rugby Club chairwoman Janet Fleming told Newshub the organisation was excited about hosting the superstar for the first time in 10 years after Barrett grew up playing on their home turf.

"We love the fact that Beauden loves coming home.

"The entire Barrett family have long been loyal supporters of Coastal and we always enjoy having them back."

Beauden Barrett hasn't played a game of rugby since the World Cup last year. Photo / Photosport

Fleming said she expects a monster crowd for what is already a significant match for the club.

"We're playing Southern, which is a big derby match for us, so it always draws a large crowd," she said. "Having Beauden playing in it is likely to pack the ground out completely."

While on break, Barrett has been in and out of Blues headquarters and was spotted on the Blues' training field before their loss to the Chiefs.

Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry said at the time that Barrett looked in good form.

Advertisement

"He's in great nick. He's a true professional who knows how to keep himself in shape when he's away from the game," Coventry said.

The Barrett family grew up on the family farm between Pungarehu and Rahotu, south of New Plymouth.

This match will act as a precursor to his first match for the Blues against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on April 11.

Catch the Blues v Hurricanes at Sky Stadium from 7.05pm on Saturday on nzherald.co.nz and Sky Sport 1.