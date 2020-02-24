Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks has announced his rugby retirement.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will call time on his career following the English season with club side Northampton Saints.

"Just announcing I will be hanging up my playing boots at the end of the season," he posted on Instagram.

"I'm looking forward to some new challenges in different roles within rugby. But for now my focus is on finishing the season on a high with @officialnorthamptonsaints."

Franks played 47 tests for the All Blacks after making his debut in 2008. He didn't take the field in the 2011 World Cup final but came off the bench in the 2015 final win over Australia.

Following the 2015 World Cup he signed with Premiership Rugby side London Irish after more than 130 games for the Crusaders and Hurricanes.

After three seasons with London Irish he with Northampton, joining former Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd who is the director of rugby.