By Liam Napier at Twickenham

This year's Six Nations is France's to lose.

England's muscle-flexing mauling of Ireland in London this morning (NZT) leaves Le Bleus the only unbeaten side in this year's tournament.

France clung on to snatch their 27-23 win in Cardiff yesterday. After stunning England in Paris in their opening match, Fabien Galthié's men face Scotland away and Ireland at home but, for now, they control pole position in the quest for both the Championship and Grand Slam.

Advertisement

Here at Twickenham, the unbeaten start to Andy Farrell's Irish era was blown away in their deflating 24-12 defeat – the final scoreline not reflective of the one-sided nature of the spectacle, as England coach Eddie Jones succinctly summarised.

"At half time it was a cricket score and we could have declared," Jones said of England's 17-0 lead at the break. "We took another step up today, and we'll take another step up against Wales."

Following wins over Scotland and Wales, this performance evoked shades Ireland's 2019 malaise as they were beaten up physically and bereft of attacking ideas.

On this evidence England still have Ireland's number, having now won their last three meetings with ease.

Nowhere were Ireland's pressing concerns encapsulated more than their vastly experienced halves pairing. Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray were, both, horribly off their game.

Playing behind a well beaten pack is never easy but Sexton handed England the opening try with a fumble behind his line. He then botched a penalty from bang in front, and also shanked a conversion he would normally knock over in a forgettable display.

From there Sexton's primary concern appeared to be harassing South African referee Jaco Peyper to complain about anything he could.

That Murray was replaced by John Cooney after 55 minutes highlights his struggles, with his box kicking radar well off and his delivery slow from the base.

Advertisement

England could hardly have been more dominant - their immediate roll on and powerful collisions reminiscent of their World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks.

Prior to this effort their Six Nations campaign had been far from impressive; a first up loss in Paris and narrow win in Edinburgh failing to convince they had put their World Cup final disappointment to bed.

Without the influential Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, there were questions whether England could impose their physical strengths they so crave.

On this occasion, in their first home match of the season, they emphatically answered yes.

Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill all relentlessly flew off the line to regularly stop static, one-out Irish ball carriers in their tracks.

Lacking any go-forward platform, Ireland's key drivers crumbled. Itoje got in Murray's head to force poor exits – the experienced Ireland halfback looking well out of sorts.

Sexton, likewise, was rattled.

Elsewhere England's rush midfield defence suffocated Ireland, trapping Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw well behind the advantage line.

With ball in hand Manu Tuilagi's midfield punch was evident on his return from injury.

England's clever kicking game exposed Ireland. First Sexton bobbled Ben Young's grubber through which George Ford pounced on. England fullback Elliot Daly then beat Jacob Stockdale to Ford's kick through.

In both instances, Ireland lacked urgency in the backfield.

By half time England's brilliant onslaught left Ireland stunned.

While Ireland briefly responded with second half tries for Henshaw and a late strike from Andrew Porter, the all-consuming white wave largely swallowed up the visitors.

England's lineout disrupted Ireland throughout and their scrum in the 60th minute, which blew Farrell's forwards off their own ball five metres out from their line, allowed Luke Cowan-Dickie to score from the resulting penalty. That was curtains.

Farrell brought Bono and former captain Paul O'Connell into camp this week in the hope of sparking an emotional response from his men. A simple formula focusing on fronting physcially should now take priority.

"There's no excuses because they've started well against us before and we should have been ready for that," Farrell lamented. "When you're rolling forward well at the start of a match things start to go your way.

"We were coming here to win a Triple Crown and they were fighting to stay in the Championship. One side, for one reason or another, came out of the box hard and we took a few sucker punches. I need to look at myself for that – they were up for it more than us. That's my responsibility to make sure that shouldn't happen."

Several green-clad Irish supporters arrived full of hope but they'll now trek home wondering what to make of this profound backward step.

Farrell's evolution from Joe Schmidt certainly hit a wall.

England, meanwhile, march on waiting for a French slip up to sneak in the backdoor and claim the Championship.

After a slow start pressure was heaped on Jones. Here his men fired back to alter the course of their campaign. With Wales to come at Twickenham, and Italy away to finish, England should carry this form for the remainder of the tournament.

The next question is whether the engrossing, young French squad can maintain their grip on the crown.