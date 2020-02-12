The Hong Kong Sevens tournament is set to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and there could be further implications for Super Rugby games.

The South China Morning Post reported the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens tournament, which hosts 40,000 people each day and was scheduled for April 3-6, has been shelved for six months due to on-going health fears in the city.

The Hong Kong Sevens has run every year since 1976 and was due to host its 45th event, where the Black Ferns and All Blacks sevens were due to compete.

The South China Morning Post reported the event would likely be postponed until October.

An official announcement from World Rugby is expected later today.

The news comes after Hong Kong Rugby Union chief executive Robbie McRobbie last month issued a statement saying the sevens event would proceed as planned.

"There are no plans to cancel the Hong Kong Sevens," McRobbie said at the time.

"We are in regular contact with World Rugby and are keeping them updated with the situation on the ground here. There have been no conversations about changing dates or venue."

The coronavirus has also forced the cancellation of the Hong Kong marathon while the local Premier League football has been on hold since last month.

The coronavirus outbreak also leaves potential doubts surrounding the Sunwolves' scheduled Super Rugby fixture against the Jaguares in Singapore on May 2.

Latest reports show China has 44,653 coronavirus cases and 1,113 confirmed deaths.

Hong Kong has 50 cases and one death; Singapore 50 cases.