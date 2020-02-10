Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara has been praised for his honesty after an act of sportsmanship during his side's 26-23 win over the Jaguares.

With the Hurricanes down 23-12 in the late stages of the game, Perenara looked to have scored a try after bundling over the try line over a pile of Jaguares players.

However, referee Rasta Rasivhenge's view of the grounding was blocked and, before the call went up to the TMO, Perenara quickly cleared up the confusion.

"Did you get it TJ?" asked Rasivhenge, to which Perenara replied: "No."

Rasivhenge, who seemed surprised by Perenara's reply, thanked the Canes captain for his honesty.

"Thanks for your honesty TJ … that's good leadership by you, thank you very much."

Sky's commentator also added to the praise for the No 9: "How about TJ Perenara telling the referee that he didn't ground the ball. TJ Perenara is showing his maturity and his leadership.

"He may be criticised in some circles but he is a brilliant player on the field and off the field that has set the highest standards in our game. You heard the acknowledgement from the referee thanking TJ for his honesty."

Perenara's act wasn't missed by fans either who praised his leadership and character.

Tj Perenara is such a good captain. Excellent leadership #JAGvHUR — Eli Pettitt (@PettittEli) February 9, 2020

Wow, wonderful captaincy by @Tj_Perenara - admitting he didn't score so the game could continue. Thanks TJ - that was leadership right there. — DCK (@ImDaveKnight) February 9, 2020