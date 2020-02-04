Former Hurricanes player Michael Fatialofa has been left with "damaged function, feeling and control over his body" after suffering a serious spinal injury during a rugby game.

The 27-year-old lock, who currently plays for the Worcester Warriors in the English Premiership, has been released after spending four weeks in a London hospital following a serious injury during a match.

He is now in a specialist spinal injuries clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury.

According to the Warriors, Fatialofa is making "good progress" but the injury has left him "facing damaged function, feeling and control over his body and a long period of rehabilitation and recovery".

Advertisement

A fundraising campaign has been set up by the Rugby Players' Association's Restart Charity for Fatialofa and his wife, Tatiana, to help with any immediate and future expenses.

The JustGiving page has received over $40,000.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: Catalans Dragons left 'reeling' by backlash over Israel Folau signing

• Super Rugby: Three players out injured for Blues including All Blacks star Rieko Ioane

• 2020 Super Rugby: New Zealand Rugby high performance manager Mike Anthony on policy of resting top All Blacks

• Rugby: The rule that will be trialled in Super Rugby

The Warriors have thrown their support behind Fatialofa and the fundraising campaign, and have covered the costs of his private hospital care.

"Since Michael suffered his injury there have been so many offers of support from across the rugby community," Warriors' co-owner Colin Goldring said.

"We have been working closely with Michael and Tatiana the RPA and their Restart initiative , the RFU Injured Players Foundation, Pacific Rugby Players, New Zealand Rugby Foundation, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association and Esportif, Michael's management company, to produce a co-ordinated plan to provide Michael with the best possible support.

"As an established charity which already provides support for seriously injured professional players, Restart was best-placed to provide co-ordinated support for Michael in the short, medium and long-term.

The latest on @michaelfats as we support @theRPA fundraising campaign ⬇️ — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) February 4, 2020

"Warriors are fully supportive of the campaign that has been launched and we would like supporters who want to support Michael and his family to donate to the JustGiving page.

Advertisement

"Warriors are continuing to employ Michael and have also covered the costs of a private hospital to ensure that he has the best possible care and as a starting donation to the fund-raising.

"Discussions about major fundraising events are continuing and we hope to announce further details in the near future."

Tatiana, who has been supporting her husband since the incident, said she has been humbled by the support.

"As a family, we appreciate any help people are willing to give at this difficult time. It is very humbling and well outside of our comfort zone to reach out and ask for support in this way," she said.

"We would love to thank everyone in advance, and feel so overwhelmed already by the generosity, prayers and kindness Michael and I have been shown. Together, we can all ensure he has the best chance of regaining independence and living a fulfilling life again."

Donations to support Michael Fatialofa can be made at: justgiving.com/campaign/michaelfatialofa