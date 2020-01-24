A year ago, the Black Ferns Sevens made history when they ran out onto the turf at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium.

Playing in a four-team mini-tournament, it was the first time the women's sevens outfit had the opportunity to perform in front of a home crowd.

While the side went out and performed well to win the tournament, Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde admitted there was something the mini-tournament lacked.

"It didn't quite have the same feeling," Blyde told the Herald.

"We only played three teams and only played four games all up. To compare it to a World Series tournament where you're playing [five-six] games, and obviously different teams."

Now, the team gets a chance to experience the real thing.

The Black Ferns Sevens will return to the turf in Hamilton this weekend for the first women's World Series stop held on New Zealand soil.

New Zealand has played host to the Sevens World Series since 2000, with the men's tour stopping in Wellington for 18 years before moving north to Hamilton in 2017. While the women's series only started in 2012, there has never been a stop in New Zealand.

Heading into their official home debut, Blyde said there was a certain energy around the camp this week in training as they looked to cement their spot at the top of the ladder for the 2019/20 season.

"We've been playing World Series' for eight years now, so for us to finally have a world series tournament in New Zealand is really special.

"It was definitely a good first taster of playing at home and being able to get used to that atmosphere, running out in front of a home crowd was something that was really special and a lot of girls got a wee bit nervous about that.

"Now that we've had that first experience from last year we understand what it's going to be like for this year, except this time there will be more teams and hopefully some more numbers in the crowd."

The women's event will run in conjunction with the men's, with action running from 9.30am to about 9pm on Saturday and 8.45am to about 9.30pm on Sunday to fit the two tournaments in.

Both New Zealand teams enter the Hamilton event atop their respective standings for the season. The women open their tournament with pool games against China and England on Saturday, while the men's side will play Wales and the USA on Saturday.