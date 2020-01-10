Top Kiwi rugby referee Glen Jackson has announced he is hanging up the whistle, calling time on an on-field career that has spanned 25 years.

The five-time New Zealand Referee of the Year was the first Kiwi to both play and referee 100 first class fixtures, debuting as a referee in 2010 after retiring as a player.

Jackson, who has been involved in some coaching with the Bay of Plenty Union, said he hopes to continue his involvement in rugby after he steps back from refereeing in March.

"I feel extremely privileged to have worked as a professional referee for New Zealand Rugby over the last 10 years but I feel the time is right to finish and move onto something different but hopefully still be involved with rugby.

"I would like to thank Lyndon Bray and Bryce Lawrence for everything they have done for me and their support in making this decision. I think New Zealand refereeing is in a positive space with great leaders and fantastic young referees who I will miss working with," Jackson said.

A former Maori All Black and Chiefs first five eighth, Jackson began his rugby career in his home province of Bay of Plenty. He went on to play 60 Super Rugby matches for the Chiefs before venturing north and making 159 appearances for Saracens.

He returned to New Zealand after retiring from his playing career in 2010, where he continued his transition into refereeing. He debuted with the whistle in New Zealand at a Heartland Championship fixture the same year and climbed the ranks quickly, officiating his first Super Rugby match in 2011.

His first taste of international rugby refereeing was in 2012 when he took charge of the England v Fiji match at Twickenham in London. Jackson's career includes refereeing 32 tests, 88 Super Rugby matches and 60 Mitre 10 Cup matches, including eight Ranfurly Shield clashes.

New Zealand Rugby National Referee Manager Bryce Lawrence said Jackson leaves a legacy as one of New Zealand's best.

"Glen changed the shape of refereeing in our country when he became the first top class player to become a professional referee through the player scholarship system. Glen brought rugby nous to refereeing, strong relationships with players and coaches both domestically and internationally, and he added so much to our referee team culture by being a great team man.

"Glen has had a fantastic career in rugby, after 25 years at the top level it is time for his wife Fiona and children Payton and Ella to have more time together and I thank his family for their amazing support which has allowed Glen to travel internationally and referee on the biggest stages," Lawrence said.

Jackson will travel to South Africa this weekend to attend a SANZAAR referee camp and will continue to support the New Zealand refereeing group through to the end of March.