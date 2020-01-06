By RugbyPass

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa will undergo surgery after suffering a neck injury playing in Worcester's 62-5 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Saracens over the weekend.

The club provided an update this morning saying he was still in Mary's Hospital in London where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

"Initial scans were positive showing no broken bones, however, he has some bruising and swelling on his spinal cord," the statement said.

Advertisement

"He will undergo surgery this evening in order to relieve the pressure caused by the bruising and help restore function."

Fatialofa's wife Tatiana sent a message to their supporters via Worcester Warrior's Twitter account.

"Haven't had a chance to reply to a single person yet but Michael is overwhelmed (in the best way) by all the prayers and support — it's truly helping keep his spirits high, just so thankful honestly for the outpouring of love!

"We can tangibly feel the presence of God enveloping us in this horrible situation and have such trust that He is good through it all. Update wise: Michael is stable in Intensive Care right now. Please keep praying for any improvements."

Fatialofa had been on the pitch for just over a minute when he was hurt while taking the ball into contact.

Play was held up for almost 10 minutes as he received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's hospital accompanied by the team doctor and a travelling reserve.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Forgotten All Black selected in English club team of the decade

• Rugby: Former All Blacks Julian Savea and Liam Messam's bizarre New Year's celebration with Springbok Eben Etzebeth

• Rugby: All Blacks' home test schedule and venues announced for 2020

• Rugby: Sitaleki Timani sent off for bizarre retaliation in Top 14 clash

"For me, a neck injury like that is a massive concern and I am worried about it, but I haven't had any report from the hospital," Worcester boss Alan Solomons said.

Advertisement

"It seemed like he dropped his head as he went into contact, but I haven't studied the footage. It seems like he's taken a blow to the neck.

"The medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible. We've contacted his partner to let her know."

Michael Fatialofa. Photo / Photosport

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Our thoughts are with Michael Fatialofa. It didn't look great. His health is the most important thing."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael Fatialofa of @WorcsWarriors wishing you a swift and full recovery🙏 — Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) January 4, 2020

Fatialofa, 27, made his New Zealand domestic rugby debut for Southland in 2011, before shifting to his home town of Auckland for the 2015 ITM Cup.

That move proved profitable for Fatialofa as, after one season with the province, he was selected to play for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby where he helped the side to their maiden title.

Fatialofa is currently signed with Worcester on a two-year contract from the 2018-19 season.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and is republished with permission