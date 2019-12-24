New All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has officially completed his coaching lineup.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Tuesday they had reached an agreement with the Scarlets club in Wales to allow Brad Mooar to return to New Zealand to take up the role of attack coach within the team.

NZR Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum was grateful to Scarlets for letting Mooar take up the new opportunity.

"We'd like to thank Scarlets for the positive, constructive and efficient approach they have taken around these discussions.

"We recognise the difficult position it put the club in, but they, like us, also recognised that it was a fantastic opportunity for Brad - the chance to coach his country."

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster was equally happy with the confirmation of a man he had long wanted by his side.

"We're delighted to have Brad confirmed to join us. I know the new coaching group is excited and keen to get into their work next season and we'll look forward to welcoming Brad in following his commitments with Scarlets."

The confirmation of Mooar completes Ian Foster's assistant coaching team alongside John Plumtree - who will look after the forwards - Greg Feek as scrum coach and Scott McLeod in charge of defence.

As expected, 45-year-old Mooar is excited about the prospects of playing a part in coaching his national side.

"To be joining the All Blacks coaching staff next year is an incredibly humbling and proud moment for my family and me. The opportunity to help coach your country comes around very rarely, so I would like to thank the Scarlets club for allowing me to join the All Blacks.

"Similarly, I'd like to thank Ian Foster and NZR not only for this opportunity, but also to finish the season with the Scarlets. The support I have had from both sides of the world has been amazing.

"The Scarlets players, staff, fans and board have all been superb and it is hugely appreciated by my family. I will be giving it my all with this special group of people at the Scarlets this season to help us achieve our goals before we head back to New Zealand to join 'Fozzie' and the All Blacks."

Lendrum said while details of the agreement between NZR and Scarlets were confidential, it did include the payment of some compensation for the Scarlets. There is also an intention to continue to foster links between the two organisations in the future.

Mooar has excelled the past years as assistant coach in charge of attack at the Crusaders, coinciding with the team's "threepeat" Super Rugby championship run.