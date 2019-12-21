After almost a decade in the wilderness, Greg Feek has returned home and brought with him some knowledge of the opposition that could benefit the All Blacks.

The former All Blacks prop was named as the new All Blacks scrum coach this week, joining Ian Foster's coaching team for at least the next two years.

Feek joins the fray having spent the last nine years plying his trade in Ireland and Japan, working alongside Joe Schmidt with the Ireland national team for the past two years.

Speaking to the Herald, Feek said his experiences overseas would benefit him in his new role in a number of ways.

"I might be able to give some insights into how they think. Sometimes that can help your preparation and I think respect for certain players and how they do things, where they might decide to say have a big scrum or attack a lineout and how they've evolved their game," Feek said.

"I think all those sorts of things can be of interest and I've got a huge amount of respect for what those teams up in the northern hemisphere are doing now, particularly in the clubs. I think that's one thing you've got to have and I suppose for me as well, talking to [forwards coach John Plumtree], we want to bring that fear back of what the All Blacks are about, and stamp our mark."

The 10-test All Blacks prop turned to coaching after being forced to retire as a player in 2006 due to a problematic neck injury. After working as the Hurricanes forward coach in 2008 and 2009, Feek was recruited by Irish club Leinster, joining them in 2010. It was the same year Schmidt took over as Leinster head coach and, from there, the two went on to have great success with the national team.

Now set to tackle a new venture, Feek said he felt privileged to take over as the All Blacks' scrum coach.

"I'll certainly be doing a lot of watching and listening and just taking things in for the first wee while and just treating it with respect of what the players and previous coaches have done.

"I think part of living overseas is you definitely learn by doing. There's plenty of games to be involved in if you are involved in a club. The professional development is more just getting in there and doing it, you definitely learn some valuable lessons and different ways of how they do things.

"After being over there for so long I'm hoping to be able to bring in some stuff here that will help us and grow us."