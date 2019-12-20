Two All Blacks will face off in the fans' vote for World Rugby's player of the decade award.

Dan Carter and Richie McCaw beat out fellow All Blacks Kieran Read and Beauden Barrett in the semi finals of the online competition after they had previously dismissed all other international rivals.

Dan Carter has the statistical advantage after twice being named Word Rugby player of the year this decade over McCaw's single nod. Each player picked up two RWC winners medals.

Carter recorded 112 caps in his career and the most points in Test history with 1,598 while McCaw appeared a record 148 times for the All Blacks, much of it as a highly-successful captain.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw reveals his toughest opponent, best teammates

• Rugby: English fans claim beating the All Blacks more memorable than Springboks winning 2019 Rugby World Cup, says Tom Curry

• Rugby: Grant Fox returns as All Blacks selector for start to 'exciting' new era

• Rugby: New All Blacks head coach Ian Foster's message for rival Scott Robertson

To get to the final two, Carter overcame head-to-head voting challenges from Aaron Smith, Owen Farrell and Beauden Barrett.

McCaw, meanwhile, held off Tendai Mtawarira, Sergio Parisse and his successor Kieran Read.

Who will win is uncertain but what is clear is the player of the decade will be from New Zealand.