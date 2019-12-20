Jack Goodhue would rather lose in heartbreaking fashion, like the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup, than get "outplayed" by the opposition.

Speaking to Radio Sport Breakfast, the All Blacks midfielder reflected on the year and said he's excited to re-join Scott Robertson and the Crusaders next year.

When asked if he would prefer losing the way he did with the All Blacks in their semifinal against England, or like the Black Caps in their agonisingly close Super Over defeat, Goodhue maintained that his experience was worse, in his view.

"A lot of people said before 'we just got outplayed by England that day so it kind of made it better', but I hate getting outplayed," he told the Radio Sport Breakfast show.

"I'd rather it be like a 'you know you're the best team and you've [been] heartbroken'.

"It doesn't really matter because losing is losing at the end of the day."

Jack Goodhue during the All Blacks' loss to England in the Rugby World Cup semifinal. Photo / Photosport

Goodhue also spoke about his Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who recently missed out on the All Blacks job to Ian Foster.

"I haven't actually talked to Razor (Robertson) yet," Goodhue said. "Of course he would be disappointed. He's very driven and ambitious and rightly so.

"He works hard to get to where he wants to be and where he is. He'll be disappointed but no doubt he'll be excited again for the Crusaders season.

"It's just pre-season at the moment so when I get back down there we'll just get around him and get excited for the Crusaders season with him."

The 24-year-old added that he expects Robertson to continue to thrive with the Crusaders, despite the disappointment.

"I think he always coaches passionately. I don't think he's necessarily driven by proving a point. He more just wants to do the best thing for his team and have fun.

"I don't think it'll change too much about the effort that he puts in. I think he'll just be focusing on doing something special next year with the team."