The Rugby World Cup has only been in South Africa for less than a week and it appears part of it is already 'missing'.

Arriving back in South Africa last Tuesday after their stunning triumph over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, the Springboks have set out on their Champions Tour.

Having already visited Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria, the Boks paraded through Port Elizabeth and KwaMashu yesterday with the prestigious World Cup in hand.

But as seen in photos from the parade, the Webb Ellis Cup was missing a crucial component - the lid.

Fans have since shared the pictures on social media, questioning the team about where the lid has gone.

"On a serious note now, what happened to the lid guys?" one fan questioned, while another tweeted, "Champs! The lid?"

"Apparently they lost the lid of the trophy," another wrote.

On a serious note now, what happened to the lid guys? — Tshiamo Raphalane 🇿🇦 (@_TshiamoR_) November 10, 2019

Although there's likely a reasonable explanation behind the lid's absence, some Twitter users were quick to jokingly point out who the suspected culprit might be.

"Tell Faf to bring back the lid," one fan tweeted.

"Faf lost the lid didn't he?" another wrote.

Faf lost the lid already 🙄😂 — Mlotshwa 👉🏾🦁👈🏾 (@msika100_sipho) November 10, 2019

We all know what happened to the lid pic.twitter.com/rZ4N9IYPry — Kwena (@MissKwena2017) November 10, 2019

Last week, it was revealed that South Africa Rugby insured the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of £30,000 (NZ$60,533) for the Champions Tour around South Africa.

Sport 24 reported that only members of the squad and Springbok management would be allowed to handle the Webb Ellis Cup and if, for some reason, any other authorised personnel needed to handle it, they would be required to wear gloves.