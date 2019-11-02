South Africa's rugby heroes wasted no time in getting the party started after winning the World Cup - and that included necking booze in their undies.

The Springboks secured a convincing 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama and quickly got their wild celebrations underway after lifting the famous Webb Ellis trophy.

What's one of the first things you do when you win the #WebbEllisCup? Fill it up and drink from it.



It's been 12 years but @Springboks know how it's done.#RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/mNTIp52Byn — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019



One of their biggest heroes, scrum half Faf de Klerk kicked the party in to gear when he stripped down to his underpants and took a swig of champagne out of the famous cup.

The Springboks last tasted World Cup glory in 2007, and De Klerk's team-mates were keen to get in on the act.

The 28-year-old is seen passing the trophy around as his pals take turns glugging champagne out of the biggest prize in world rugby.

As music blares out in the dressing room, smiles are plastered across the South African faces as they look to savour the moment on the day that they became national heroes and rugby legends.

Players are seen swigging beers and tucking into pizza as they celebrate becoming champions of the world.

Another clip shows Prince Harry, gracious in defeat, delivering a congratulatory speech to the jubilant Springboks.

Skipper Siya Kolisi made history as he became the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

The momentous occasion comes 24 years after the legendary Nelson Mandela handed Francois Pienaar the very same trophy.

Mandela had been imprisoned for 27 years by the racist regime for campaigning against apartheid.