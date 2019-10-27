The All Blacks fan whose story went viral last week after sharing photos of his tattoo that called the 2019 Rugby World Cup for the All Blacks says he has no regrets, the day after the team was kicked out of the tournament.

The Herald caught up with Masterton man Shaun Pollard the morning after the semifinal. The All Blacks fan was naturally disappointed but says he will support the team through every bump on the road, now and forever.

He was called "crazy", "overly confident" and even worse and says the flood of negative comments has not stopped since his tattoo first went viral.

Many wondered what he'd do if the All Blacks lost and his answer is unequivocal. Photo / Shaun Pollard

However, he still loves it and says he won't change a thing.

Many wondered what he'd do if the All Blacks proved him wrong and his answer is unequivocal: the tattoo will stay, permanently inked on his skin, as a symbol of his hope and his undying devotion to the men in black.

"I'll never modify it, no matter what," he says, adding that he is "still pleased" he got it.

At the end of the day, he says, it's only got one wrong date on it.

"I can't change it anyway now that it's got so much publicity," he joked.

Pollard has been playing rugby since he was 15 years old and is now coaching some B teams and his six-year-old Jayden's Rippa rugby team for the past two years. Photo / Sean Pollard

"I've got a big silver fern tattooed on my arm as well, have had it for nearly 10 years" he says. "It's my body, I choose what goes on it."

Pollard, 37, has been the target of a flood of negative comments and mockery online but says he takes those on the chin and points out there's been a fair bit of positivity as well.

For the time being, he'll continue enjoying the fruits of his viral fame and will spend the rest of his Sunday mourning the match result, in between numerous interviews, including with the BBC in London.

As for last night's result, Pollard says it was just a matter of the best team winning.

Shaun Pollard with his kids Natalie, 3, and Jayden, 6. Photo / Lisa Pollard

"At the end of the day, the better team won," the married father-of-two said.

"England came out firing and we had no answer for it."

The car groomer, who's always been a massive All Blacks and Hurricanes fan, says the All Blacks remain the best team in the world and he will never stop showing his support, however he can.

In fact, he doesn't even rule out the possibility of more All Blacks tattoos.