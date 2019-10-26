Ardie Savea was the highest rated All Black in their 19-7 semifinal loss to England according to the Herald's interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings.

The All Black loose forward, who was given the highest score of 8 by the Herald's rugby expert, also topped the audience ratings with an average score of 6.28 in game that lacked many highlights from a New Zealand point of view.

All Black Jordie Barrett (23) is consoled by England players. Photo / AP

The lowest rated All Black according to the Herald readers was Jordie Barrett, who came on as a substitute in the second half.

Thousands of readers made their ratings known on the Herald's new interactive player ratings tool, which allows users to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on computers, mobile phones or other devices and compare it with the expert's score along with the average score.

Top rated players according to the Herald's audience (average score):

Ardie Savea 6.28

Jack Goodhue 6.04

Sevu Reece 5.31

Anton Lienert-Brown 5.09

Dane Coles 5.07

TJ Perenara 5.06

Sam Cane 4.85

Sonny Bill Williams 4.85

Beauden Barrett 4.8

Kieran Read 4.69

Brodie Retallick 4.61

George Bridge 4.59

Aaron Smith 4.47

Joe Moody 4.26

Richie Mo'unga 4.07

Patrick Tuipulotu 3.94

Scott Barrett 3.93

Codie Taylor 3.85

Sam Whitelock 3.69

Nepo Laulala 3.66

Ofa Tuungafasi 3.68

Angus Ta'avao 3.65

Jordie Barrett 3.35

