England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell have revealed the reason behind his side's radical response to the All Blacks' haka.

England knocked the All Blacks out of the Rugby World Cup with a 19-7 semifinal win at Yokohama Stadium to progress through to next week's final.

Delivering a dominant performance, England sent the World Cup into a frenzy after their incredible defensive effort squeezed New Zealand out of the game.

But it was England's response to the haka which sparked initial headlines.

Jones' side lined up in front of the traditional challenge in V formation and had to be told to retreat by officials when they moved too close to the All Blacks.

Farrell was caught on camera with a big smirk on his face as Kieran Read led his troops in the Kapa O Pango.

Owen Farrell of England. Photo / Getty

Jones revealed that the plan to face the haka was part of a wider plan to make a statement early in the game.

"We wanted to take it to them," he said. "How could we take it to them and put them on the back foot as much as we could?

"The psychological approach is becoming increasingly important. There is so little between the top teams and trying to understand what gives them energy and take it away from them.

"Then you do the same with your own team. You have to be disciplined enough to follow that. Our leaders were outstanding the way they kept attacking where they thought New Zealand were weak."

Speaking to media after the clash, Farrell also elaborated behind his team's chosen response.

"We wanted to not just stand there and let them come at us," Farrell said. "We wanted to keep a respectful distance and be respectful to that but we didn't want to just stand in a flat line and let them come at us."

How incredible was that Haka and the response from England!! Can’t wait for this!!! #ENGvNZL #RWC2019 — Charlie Slater (@CharlieSlater15) October 26, 2019

I rate that from England. Having to stand at the 10 is absolute bollocks. What a way to set the scene. — Nick Bewley (@nickbewley) October 26, 2019

The response followed a week of former English players and media personalities making their opinions about the haka very clear.

James Haskell, a former England flanker, said countries are too obsessed with the All Blacks, adding that the haka is only intimidating if you let it be.

English football legend Gary Lineker also took shots at the haka after the All Blacks' dominant performance against Canada earlier in the tournament. After the All Blacks performed the haka before their 63-0 demolition of Canada, Lineker tweeted: "Must be so hard not to just laugh at this if you're the opposition."

He later deleted the tweet.