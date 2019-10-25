Have your say on how every All Black performs against England in tonight's massive Rugby World Cup semifinal.

With hundreds of thousands of ratings made by All Blacks fans so far this World Cup, our brand new interactive tool, My All Blacks Ratings, is proving hugely popular - and you, too, can make your voice heard, being able to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on your computer, mobile phone or other device.

Here's how to use the ratings tool.

Here's how to use the ratings tool.

You can also compare your ratings with that of the Herald's rugby experts and share your ratings on Facebook and Twitter. Once you're happy with your ratings, hit the "submit" button to see how your ratings compare with the official Herald ratings and those of other users.

You can go back to change your ratings at any time by clicking the "change ratings" button.

Or, you could click on the "share ratings" button to post your ratings to your Facebook timeline or on Twitter.

"The Herald's player ratings have been a big hit with our audience for a number of years, and with Kiwi rugby fans probably the most knowledgable in the world this often leads to some fierce debate," said NZME's Head of Sport Eduan Roos.

"With My All Blacks Ratings, we hope to further stimulate discussion around the country's favourite sport - and to bring fans even closer to the action."