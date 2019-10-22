Australian broadcaster Alan Jones has taken a swipe at Rugby Australia claiming they "don't have the competence" to know who to next appoint as the Wallabies head coach.

Michael Cheika confirmed he will be quitting as head coach after the Wallabies' 40-16 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to England.

Cheika has had a rocky relationship with the country's rugby administration, having been subject to a review this time last year after a poor 2018 season which resulted in the sacking of attack coach Stephen Larkham.

As a result, the departing Cheika took one parting shot at the Rugby Australia administration saying it was no secret he had no relationship with CEO Raelene Castle.

New Zealander Dave Rennie, the current coach of the Glasgow Warriors, has since been tipped as the hot favourite to take over.

But speaking on his breakfast show this morning, Jones slammed the Rugby Australia board, suggesting his disapproval for the possible appointment of Rennie.

"I'm simply saying, if they're out there looking for another coach, I don't think they know what they're looking for, I don't think they have the competence to know the kind of person that's needed," Jones said.

"Now there's talk that there's going to be another foreigner ... there's plenty of good Australians."

"I don't think there's anyone there who knows what sort of person we're after."

"We're sick of them all, get rid of the whole damn board."

It's not the first time Jones has slammed Rennie - or other Kiwi sports coaches for that matter.

In his column for The Australian published in August, Jones hit out at a number of top Kiwi sports administrators and coaches, questioning why they were filling jobs in Australia that Australians could "do better".

"I must begin this week where I ended last week, in a state of disbelief," Jones said. "I mentioned then, hoping I was wrong, that the Kiwi CEO running NSW Rugby was going to replace the existing Kiwi Waratahs coach with another Kiwi.

"Let's be blunt, the NSW CEO, Andrew Hore, is a very average Kiwi administrator.

"These people are not working in New Zealand because they are not good enough. Yet now, it's widely accepted that a Kiwi, Rob Penney, will coach the Waratahs and Dave Rennie, another Kiwi, will coach the Wallabies in 2020. They most probably can't believe their luck."