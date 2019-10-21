Demand for tickets to the Rugby World Cup semifinal between the All Blacks and England has skyrocketed – and so has the price.

The All Blacks' 46-14 win over Ireland and England's' 40-16 victory over the Wallabies set the scene for a massive semifinal match-up this weekend in Japan.

The spike of interest around the clash, however, has seen re-sale ticket prices surge to ridiculous figures.

The All Blacks booked their semifinals spot with a win over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

On Monday, resale site StubHub listed two Category A tickets for $4389.12 each, while the cheapest seats for sale, located in Category D, were listed at $783 each.

Controversial reseller Viagogo are also listing tickets, with a top price of $3500 each.

Over the weekend, search queries for "Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets" spiked on Google, the most searches coming from New Zealand according to Google trends data.

Meanwhile, Rugby World Cup organisers have warned fans away from purchasing from unoffical sites, with several customers having been denied access to stadiums due to scam tickets.

"With such incredible demand for tickets, people may be tempted to buy through unofficial sources," Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 organising committee chief executive Akira Shimazu said in a statement.

"I can't stress this strongly enough that it's just not worth the risk,"

The Rugby World Cup's official resale site currently has no available tickets listed for sale.

The All Blacks will play England at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium on Saturday night NZT.