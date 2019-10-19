Aaron Smith was the highest rated All Black in their 46-14 quarter-final win over Ireland according to the Herald's interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings.

The All Black No 9, who was given a perfect 10 by the Herald's rugby expert, also topped the audience ratings with an average score of 8.94 for his two-try performance in Tokyo.

Second on the audience list was fullback Beauden Barrett, who was named as the official player of the match, with an average score of 8.58.

Thousands of readers made their ratings known on the Herald's new interactive player ratings tool, which allows users to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on computers, mobile phones or other devices and compare it with the expert's score along with the average score.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith celebrates his try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Top rated players according to the Herald's audience (average score):

Aaron Smith 8.94 (Herald score: 10)

Beauden Barrett 8.58 (7)

Kieran Read 8.29 (8)

Richie Mo'unga 8.13 (6)

Ardie Savea 8.12 (5)

Sevu Reece 8.05 (8)

George Bridge 7.79 (7)

Jack Goodhue 7.55 (7)

Anton Lienert-Brown 7.48 (6)

Sam Whitelock 7.46 (9)

Codie Taylor 7.47 (6)

Joe Moody 7.47 (8)

Brodie Retallick 7.31 (6)

Scott Barrett 7.28 (6)

Sam Cane 7.23 (7)

Jordie Barrett 6.99 (7)

Dane Coles 6.99 (6)

Nepo Laulala 6.9 (5)

Sonny Bill Williams 6.8 (5)

TJ Perenara 6.72 (6)

Matt Todd 6.67 (5)

Ofa Tuungafasi 6.57 (5)

Angus Ta'avao 6.47 (5)

