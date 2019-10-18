One New Zealand rugby fan will be $100,000 down if the All Blacks lose tomorrow night.

TAB spokesman Mark Stafford said the punter placed the $100,000 bet this evening, and stood to win $119,000 if New Zealand beat Ireland in its Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The All Blacks are paying $1.18 for an All Blacks victory and Ireland were paying $4.50.

In 2016, a punter lost $100,000 after Ireland beat the All Blacks in Chicago.

The person had bet that amount on the All Blacks remaining undefeated for the latter half of the season, at odds of $1.50, meaning they would have had a return of $150,000.

The All Blacks v Ireland match kicks off at 11.15pm New Zealand time on Spark Sport. It is also being shown one hour delayed on TV One. Radio Sport is running live commentary.

THE ODDS

• Quarter-final 1

England $1.30

Australia $3.30

• Quarter-final 2

New Zealand $1.18

Ireland $4.50

• Quarter-final 3

Wales $1.36

France $2.95

• Quarter-final 4

Japan $5

South Africa $1.15

(TAB)