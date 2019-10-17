Michael Cheika isn't concerned about inexperience in selecting the Wallabies side to contest their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England this weekend, with two-test youngster Jordan Petaia set to be given the nod.

Fox Sports reports Petaia, 19, will replace James O'Connor at centre for the do or die encounter in what will be his first run in the midfield at test level.

It was described by the publication as "the biggest selection bombshell in Australian World Cup history".

In his two previous tests, both of which were during the World Cup, Petaia has played on the wing. He featured in 11 Super Rugby games for the Reds this year in an injury-riddled campaign.

Fox Sports reports selectors had originally hoped to trial Petaia at 13 earlier in the World Cup but a hamstring injury on the eve of the tournament put a halt to those plans.

Jordan Petaia scored against Uruguay during pool play. Photo / Photosport

Petaia will more than likely find himself squaring off against English star Manu Tuilagi, with Reece Hodge expected to be recalled to the right wing, while Kurtley Beale is set to be named at fullback but must still be cleared in concussion protocols.

The Wallabies utility back was concussed in their pool play match against Georgia, and will be replaced at the back by Dane Haylett-Petty should he not be cleared to return.

The Wallabies' team will be officially named at 9pm.