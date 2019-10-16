With the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup quarter-final between the All Blacks and Ireland just days away, Irish critic Ewan MacKenna has doubled down on his claims about the haka.

MacKenna referred to the haka as a marketing ploy and "insulting" to Māori, going as far to say that World Rugby need to stop "pandering to the dance".

MacKenna was puzzled about players of European descent not only participating in the haka but also leading it, in the case of Kieran Read. He said this showed ignorance of its cultural importance to Māori.

"I cannot speak for Māori people, but looking in from the outside I find it culturally a little bit insulting," MacKenna told Stuff.

"From a cultural point of view I find it really weird to see a bunch of New Zealand Europeans doing it."

MacKenna was also quick to bring up history saying "I am looking at the descendants of white Europeans, who 150 years ago, were trying to wipe out the Māori in New Zealand and who tried to impose Christianity and who were very ardent about trying to ban the haka."

MacKenna said he had respect for the haka, adding it became a marketing ploy when used by the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby.

"I know the haka was there all along, but if you go back to the 1970s it was 30 seconds long, there was no real passion in it. It kind of grew to a minute and a half on billboards, advertising and all these things.

"It struck me as cashing in on someone else's culture to a point."

The All Blacks performing the Haka before their RWC pool match against Canada: Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, Dr Taku Parai, chairman of the Ngāti Toa iwi, said the iwi fully supported the All Blacks performing their trademark haka.

"Ngati Toa are very supportive of the All Blacks doing the haka. That's why we have an MOU with the New Zealand Rugby Union," Parai told Stuff.

"It's an honour and a privilege to our iwi, as it is to all New Zealanders, when the All Black's perform Ka Mate - they're the best rugby team in the world and we wish them well in Japan."

It was only a few weeks ago that MacKenna referred to it as "giving New Zealand an unfair advantage."

"That's unfortunate as New Zealand is justifiably big-headed enough without a massaging of their already massive egos," wrote MacKenna who is a former Irish sports journalist of the year.

MacKenna also went on to say that "my point with the haka is, you don't go to Japan, and the Irish don't go to Japan, to sit around and watch a cultural dance from New Zealand and nor should they have to".

This came after World Rugby enforced opposition teams to stand and respect the haka, instead of warming up.

In 2006 the Welsh tried to change the way the haka was done, insisting that the All Blacks perform the haka before the national anthems. The All Blacks refused to do so and instead did the haka in the changing room before running out.

"If we are to engage in these cultural activities, in rugby, perhaps Ireland's opponents should have to spend a few minutes watching our players sitting around a table in midfield, sipping cups of tea and bemoaning everything," said MacKenna, referring to the Irish culture.

New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks have made no comment on MacKenna's remarks, preferring to do their talking on the rugby paddock.