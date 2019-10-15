The grandfather of All Blacks trio the Barrett brothers will be farewelled in New Plymouth this morning.

A requiem mass is to be held for Edward Michael Barrett - known as Ted - who has been described as a "true gentleman'' but will be known simply as Grandad Ted to his famous grandsons Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett.

The 78-year-old died on Sunday surrounded by family members and wife Mary, who he had been married to for 57 years.

Late last night, the eldest of the All Blacks trio - Beauden - shared a touching photo of himself and wife Hannah on their wedding day; flanked by Ted and Mary Barrett.

Hannah has her arm around a smiling Barrett senior, who sports a smart black suit and tie and a soft smile.

"So many memories. Rest easy Grandad Ted," the All Blacks first five-eighth wrote of his grandpa.

Details of the Requiem Mass were given in a family notice published in the Herald this week.

A Rosary service was held at the family home last night.

Today's Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Powderham St before a private burial at the Rāhotu Cemetery this afternoon.

"Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary for 57 years," the notice reads.

"Loving father of Phillip and Fiona, Christine, Kevin and Robyn, Tommy (deceased), Leonie and Peter, Kathryn and Jacob.

"Adored Grandad Ted of all his grandchildren and his great-grandchild.''

The Ōākura Bowling Club has also paid tribute to a club member staff said loved the game of bowls.

"Ted was a true gentleman, a great club man - loved his bowls and was a friend to all. He will be sadly missed.''

Members at Bowls Taranaki shared a few words about him too.

"He will be remembered as a quiet yet fierce competitor. Our thoughts are with Mary and the family at this difficult time.''

In 2017, the Barrett brothers' father - Kevin Barrett - told the Irish Times newspaper that his father played rugby as a schoolboy, before putting greater effort into cricket and boxing.

"My Dad's parents died when he was 15 and there was only him and his two brothers,'' Kevin Barrett told the publication at the time.

He also revealed that Ted Barrett's parents were both of Irish descent.

Coincidentally, the All Blacks are due to take on Ireland in the second quarter-final match on Saturday night (NZT).

The New Zealand team is due to name its starting squad tomorrow.