Ireland crushed Samoa 47-5 in their final Pool A game to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus-point victory.

Ireland scored four of its seven tries with a player less, after centre Bundee Aki became the first Irish player sent off at a World Cup.

Ireland's Bundee Aki was sent off for this high tackle on Samoa's Ulupano Seuteni. Photo / AP

He got marched in the 29th minute with the scored 21-5, but if anything Ireland played better afterward.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton notched 18 points — including two tries — as Ireland easily made sure of reaching the last eight on a chilly night, and moved to the top of Pool A ahead of host Japan's game against Scotland on Sunday.

Because of a super typhoon hitting Japan, World Rugby will assess whether that match goes ahead. If not, Japan joins Ireland in the quarters.

Aki, who is of Samoan descent, got red-carded for a dangerous high tackle on Ulupano Seuteni, leading with his shoulder in the flyhalf's face.

By then, Ireland had already scored three tries — one each from hooker Rory Best, prop Tadhg Furlong and Sexton.

Johnny Sexton of Ireland scores his team's fourth try past Dwayne Polataivao and Chris Vui of Samoa. Photo / Getty

Back-rower Jack Lam — Samoa's captain — pulled one back a few minutes before Aki got his red.

Despite being a man down, Ireland scored 26 unanswered points.

Ireland 47 (Jonathan Sexton 2, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Jordan Larmour, CJ Stander, Andrew Conway tries; Sexton 4 conversions, Joey Carbery 2 conversions)

Samoa 5 (Jack Lam try).

HT: 26-5