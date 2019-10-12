Australian coach Michael Cheika has taken his first jab at Eddie Jones ahead of their likely quarter-final meeting at the Rugby World Cup.

The two Australians are at war again heading into the business end of the Cup, where they look certain to meet in the quarter-finals, unless Uruguay can cause a major upset and beat Wales.

The clash is sure to have some added spice with both head coaches having plenty to say about each other, but that is no surprise as both men are adept at keeping the fans entertained off the field.

After England's final pool game against the French was called off due to incoming Typhoon Hagibis, Jones said that his side would benefit from the unexpected two week rest, compared to the Wallabies that had to take on a resilient Georgia side last night.

England coach Eddie Jones. Photo / AP

However, Cheika said that all the former Wallabies and Japan coach had done was put more pressure on himself and his team.

"Well, I saw he was saying the [cancellation] would be an advantage and the 'typhoon gods' were smiling on him," Cheika said.

"They've had the best preparation according to the coach so they'd better go out there and win. We'll see how we go."

Cheika was at his very best, ignoring questions about whether England are favourites and whether Australia will head into the quarter-final as underdogs.

"Mate, I don't know the relevance of it. The only relevance is Saturday. It doesn't matter, all the different things, who's had a week off, who's had a week on, who's been resting, who hasn't."

When asked whether the clash in tough conditions on Friday night was the right preparation for his Wallabies - Australia won 27-8 - Cheika said that the trench warfare nature of the match was ideal for his own players.

"The hitout was good, just having to dig in and work hard, get up off the ground, get into some tough stuff. That's how we wanted the game to go, we wanted to work like that", said Cheika.

Australia coach Michael Cheika. Photo / AP

Cheika has mixed his squad around during the pool play as he looks to settle his strongest 23 for the knockout stages. Matt To'omua lined up in the 10 jersey against Georgia, the third first-five the Wallabies have gone with at the tournament.

Wales take on Uruguay on Sunday night, and if that result goes to plan, the Wallabies and England will clash next Saturday.

Jones and Cheika will surely have plenty more to say before then.