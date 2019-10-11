First the legal action, now the All Blacks. Scotland are sure letting their feelings known about Typhoon Hagibis and World Rugby.

The Bravehearts have been left on tenterhooks as they wait and see if their game against Japan on Sunday will be called off.

Typhoon Hagibis has already caused the cancellation of the All Blacks v Italy and England v France games - a decision that Italian captain Sergio Parisse called "ridiculous", saying that if the All Blacks were chasing the win the game would have still gone ahead.

Italian captain Sergio Parisse:

Scotland Rugby Union boss Mark Dodson has chimed in saying "If you are an economic powerhouse of the game, I think you come with more clout.

"I think most people feel that if it was one of the economic powerhouses of the game like, as you say, New Zealand, perhaps more thought would have been given a flexible approach"

It has been reported that the All Blacks refused to play Italy on Monday due to the short turnaround to the quarter finals. World Rugby has denied this.

The Scots will be glued to the TV on Saturday night, hoping that Samoa can do them a favour and hold the Irish off from getting a point from the match. If this is the case, Scotland won't mind if their game against the hosts Japan is called off.

However, if as expected Ireland get the win over Samoa, Scotland will need to beat Japan on Sunday for any chance of making the top 8.

Alan Gilpin, left, and Japan Rugby 2019 CEO Akira Shimazu, right:

Scotland are adamant that the game against the Japanese will go ahead. Dodson has urged World Rugby to look at all contingency plans, such as shifting venues or playing on another day. However, World Rugby are certain that all teams agreed to a participation agreement at the start of the tournament.

The Scotland Rugby Union have brought in the big guns, talking to two lawyers, one being a QC in a leading sports practice based in London.

"We have now got a legal opinion that there is flexibility around the scheduling", said Dodson.

He also went on to say "I think you can see from social media that people feel that this doesn't feel quite right. We are not being strident, we are not being difficult. We want a compromise. We are asking for a 24-hour delay, so the game can be played in perfect safety.

"I think we are making this plea on behalf of the rugby public who want to see this game being played. There's a massive broadcast audience world-wide. We have an obligation to our fans, sponsors and partners to make sure we explore every avenue possible."

World Rugby have repeated that they will not compromise Italy by re-scheduling the latter game of Scotland v Japan.

Italy still had a chance, all be it a slim one, to make the quarter finals if their game against the All Blacks went ahead. The Azzurri would have had to win with a bonus point, but have never beaten the All Blacks in nine attempts.