Australia has finished off the Rugby World Cup pool stage with a 27-8 bonus-point win only secured with two late tries against a committed Georgia in wet and windy conditions at Shizuoka.

Australia had almost 80 per cent of possession and 85 per cent of the territory in the first half and led only 10-3 at the break, with scrumhalf Nic White burrowing over for the only try in the 22nd minute and flyhalf Matt Toomua landing the conversion and a penalty goal.

The Australians were already qualified for the quarter-finals but still needing a hit-out to prepare for a likely quarter-final against England. The Georgians provided a genuine contest, making 128 tackles in the first half to put up a defensive wall as the Wallabies struggled to translate an attacking game plan in slippery conditions.

A solo try from winger Marika Koroibete was a highlight on the hour, and put the Australians out of reach of an upset loss to the Georgians.

Wallabies are so out of sync. Scrum about the only positive tonight. Saved by one piece of Marika Koroibete brilliance and a couple of Pocock turnovers. Couple late tries can’t paper over the cracks #RWC2019 — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) October 11, 2019

Alexander Todua sprinted into the corner to score Georgia's only try in the 70th minute, but the Australians responded with two tries in the last five minutes to flanker Jack Dempsey and replacement scrumhalf Will Genia.

Australia 27 (Nic White, Marika Koroibete, Jack Dempsey, Will Genia tries; Matt Toomua 2 conversions, penalty)

Georgia 8 (Alexander Todua try; Soso Matiashvili penalty).

HT: 10-3