LIVE STREAM BELOW:

World Rugby has cancelled All Blacks' clash against Italy on Saturday.

The game, set to played in Toyota on Saturday, was canned due to the looming Typhoon Hagibis bearing down on Japan by World Rugby in a decision announced at 4.00pm.

The England v France match, also on Saturday, was also abandoned.

Advertisement

Typhoon Hagibis could hit Japan on Saturday, when three matches were scheduled. Four more are set for Sunday, the final day of the preliminary round. The latest path for the typhoon is set to hit Yokohama, Tokyo and the City of Toyota over the weekend.

World Rugby have yet to make an official statement, however the British newspaper is reporting that the game between the two top sides in group C will be cancelled and recorded as a 0-0 draw.

In an email to rights holding broadcasters – including NZME's Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB – World Rugby says the typhoon is due to hit Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas.

"World Rugby has been exploring every possible contingency within a complex and rapidly-evolving environment to ensure a fair opportunity for all matches to be played," the email said.

"Team and public safety is the primary consideration and no decision will be made that endangers safety.

"By tomorrow morning, World Rugby is confident that they will have accurate information to make an informed decision regarding impact."

If games are cancelled it would be the first time in the 32-year history of the tournament.