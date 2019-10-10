The All Blacks' Rugby World Cup clash against Italy is set to be called off, according to reports.

The game, set to played in Toyota on Saturday, risks being cancelled due to the looming Typhoon Hagibis bearing down on Japan.

If Saturday night's game is abandoned the result is recorded as a 0-0 draw, with both sides awarded two competiton points. The All Blacks are unbeaten in pool play.

MediaWorks is reporting that the game, set to played in Toyota on Saturday, will be cancelled due to a looming typhoon.

It follows earlier reports that England v France will be abandoned, also on Saturday.

Typhoon Hagibis could hit Japan on Saturday, when three matches are scheduled. Four more are set for Sunday, the final day of the preliminary round. The latest path for the typhoon is set to hit Yokohama, Tokyo and the City of Toyota over the weekend.

World Rugby have yet to make an official statement, however the British newspaper is reporting that the game between the two top sides in group C will be cancelled and recorded as a 0-0 draw.

World Rugby are set to make a call on the status of the weekend's games at 4pm NZT.

In an email to rights holding broadcasters – including NZME's Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB – World Rugby says the typhoon is due to hit Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas.

Games in those cities over the weekend include England v France, Ireland v Samoa and All Blacks v Italy.

"World Rugby has been exploring every possible contingency within a complex and rapidly-evolving environment to ensure a fair opportunity for all matches to be played," the email said.

"Team and public safety is the primary consideration and no decision will be made that endangers safety.

"By tomorrow morning, World Rugby is confident that they will have accurate information to make an informed decision regarding impact."

If games are cancelled it would be the first time in the 32-year history of the tournament.