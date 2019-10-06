Hastings West halfback Charnika Hapi created history at the Hawke's Bay Primary Schools Ross Shield rugby tournament which ended in Wairoa on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Peterhead School Year 8 student became the first female in the 117-year history of the Wattie's-sponsored event which caters for players 56kg and under to be selected in the Hawke's Bay side. Hapi was one of 12 players from the Hastings West team, which tasted Ross Shield glory for the third consecutive year, to be selected.

