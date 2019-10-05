Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for two tries each as Australia beat Uruguay 45-10 in a Pool D game that did little to enhance confidence in the Wallabies' title credentials.

The Australians led 19-3 at halftime despite twice being a man down with players yellow-carded for high tackles.

Expected to win comfortably, the Wallabies handicapped themselves with some lazy tackling techniques against a highly committed if over-matched Uruguay lineup, some poor tactical and scrum options playing for 20 of the first 40 minutes with 14 players.

Tries to wingers Haylett-Petty in the sixth minute and 19-year-old Jordan Petaia, who scored with his second touch in test rugby, in the 24th gave Australia a 14-3 lead.

Australia lock Adam Coleman was yellow-carded for a high tackle on fullback Rodrigo Silva in the 14th, and blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto got 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a high shot in the 29th.

Despite the numeric disadvantage, centre Kuridrani scored Australia's third try in the 31st after Michael Hooper turned over the Uruguay ball.

Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper makes a break against Uruguay. Photo / AP

Four more tries in the second half — including a first in 94 tests for prop James Slipper — and a bit more discipline allowed the Wallabies to run away with the result.

Australia made slow starts in its opening win over Fiji and its 29-25 loss to Six Nations champion Wales, and again needed a halftime break to instill some composure despite never being behind on the scoreboard.

After 18 phases of play No 8 Manuel Diana touched down on the line to score Uruguay's first try.

Flyhalf Felipe Berchesi slotted Uruguay's only points of the first half, converting a penalty for a high tackle after his team was unable to capitalise on a lineout and a scrum from close range in the 12th.

The Uruguayans appeared to cross for try via center Tomas Inciarte after a ruck turnover just before halftime, but the Television Match Official intervened to disallow it because Diana was never onside before he pilfered the ball at the back of the ruck.

The backrower made amends for that when he drove over for a five-pointer after Uruguay got within a meter of scoring five times between the 74th and 78h minutes but were repelled by the Wallaby defence.

The Uruguayans opened the tournament with an upset 30-27 win over Fiji but have slumped to consecutive losses to Georgia and Australia and still have Wales to play.

Australia will finish off the group stage against Georgia at Shizuoka on Friday.

Australia 45 (Tevita Kuridrani 2, Dane Haylett-Petty 2, Jordan Petaia, Will Genia, James Slipper tries; Christian Leali'ifano 5 conversions)

Uruguay 10 (Manuel Diana try; Felipe Berchesi penalty goal, conversion)

HT: 19-3