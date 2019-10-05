Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is closing in fast on an All Black world record.

After being named to play against Uruguay today, it makes Hooper set to play in all of Australia's games at the Rugby World Cup.

As a result, Hooper is set to become the fastest player to reach the 100 test match milestone – a record currently held by All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

Whitelock, who will captain the All Blacks against Namibia on Sunday, brought up his century in eight years, 67 days. However Hooper looks set to smash that record in astonishing fashion, in the Wallabies' quarter-final - if they make it, of course.

Sam Whitelock's record is in danger. Photo / Photosport

If they do, Hooper will bring up his century in a record seven years and 136 days, in Oita on October 19. He will only be 27 years old when it brings up the 100 games, most players are at least in their 30s when they achieve the milestone - potentially setting himself aside from the rest of the 60 other players that have notched up the century.

Jack Dempsey was left in amazement with just how good his Waratahs teammate is.

"The biggest thing that always sticks out about Hoops is not only that he looks after his body so well (but) he can play every week and play 80 minutes," Dempsey said.

"The level that he plays at consistently is what's pretty amazing."

Michael Hooper is closing in on his 100th test. Photo / Photosport

Hooper was the quickest to 50 test caps, bringing up that milestone in the 2015 World Cup semifinal, as well that youngest player to reach 100 Super Rugby games, with that achievement coming at age 25.

If Hooper keeps to this rate he is likely to smash the record for the most tests played, held by another number seven - and another All Black - Richie McCaw.