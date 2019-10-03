Fiji boosted its flagging Rugby World Cup campaign with seven tries and scintillating attacking rugby in a 45-10 win against Georgia on Thursday.

The teeming rain did not affect Fiji's running game, which proved far too strong for a Georgia lineup hoping to seal third place in Pool D with a win, which would have ensured automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Instead, Fiji has moved ahead of Georgia and provisionally over Australia into second place.

Fiji is still to face group leader Wales and Georgia is up against two-time champion Australia, which has played one game less than Fiji.

Advertisement

As the rain poured down at Hanazono Rugby Stadium on the outskirts of Osaka, Fiji failed initially to capitalise on a bright start.

But it was a sign of things to come when Waisea Nayacalevu's spectacular first try put Fiji ahead midway through a rain-soaked first half where Georgia's Soso Matiashvili missed one penalty goal and slotted over another to make it 7-3 at the break.

Then the tries came thick and fast — one from Georgia's veteran flanker Mamuka Gorgodze, and then six from the flying Fijians who thrilled the crowd with one-handed passes and some spectacular running.

Fiji's Josua Tuisova is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try against Georgia. Photo / AP

Left winger Semi Radradra scored two tries, with the other four coming from scrumhalf Frank Lomani, right winger Josua Tuisova, flanker Semi Kunatani and replacement lock Api Ratuniyarawa.

With Fiji's forwards as slick as the backs, Georgia was simply overwhelmed.

Fiji 45 (Semi Radradra 2, Waisea Nayacalevu, Frank Lomani, Josua Tuisova, Semi Kunatani, Api Ratuniyarawa tries; Ben Volavola 5 conversions)

Georgia 10 (Mamuka Gogordze try; Saso Matiashvili conversion, penalty).

HT: 7-3